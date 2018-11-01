Lil Peep’s Mom Co-Directed His New Posthumous Music Video, ‘Runaway’

Lil Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, is carrying the torch of her son’s legacy after his death earlier this year. In “Runaway” the latest visual from Peep’s Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2, Womack and Steven Mertens direct a story — with footage from Richard Stilwell — based on Gus leaving his home in L.A. to spend time in London.

“I’m so proud to have been given the opportunity to collaborate with Steven Mertens on the video for ‘Runaway.’ It has allowed me to make something beautiful for my son — in his honor,” Womack wrote in a statement. “It is a powerful song that tells the story of how Gus — aka Lil Peep — had decided to leave his apartment in LA, but he didn’t want to come home to live in Long Beach, either. So, he had gone to stay in London. That was a productive and happy time for him—working with friends like Smokeasac and iLoveMakonnen.”

The video begins with a message from Womack that reads, “For my passionate, hard-working, and talented son, Gus. And for his alter ego, Lil Peep.” Peep’s childhood drawings of a “flaming-haired” character, hot dog man, and roided-out devil are animated throughout the video, spliced with footage of his dog Taz and real apartment. It’s an emotional tribute from those closest to Gus.

In a September interview, iLoveMakonnen discussed how his time with Peep in London resulted in the controversial collaboration with XXXTentacion, “Falling Down.”

“It came together from me and Lil Peep’s session in London when we were working on our album there…X had heard the snippet on YouTube and he wanted to be a part of it and he recorded some parts to it,” iLoveMakonnen explained. “[X] ended up passing away, and his mom and his family were reaching out to Peep’s management and everybody saying the song was something that [X] was very passionate about before he passed and he would really like to be a part of this and [asked] if we could make this happen. So I was like, ‘Sure.’ That’s what me and Peep were making music for, to bring people together.”

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 will be released on November 9th. It is the deceased rapper’s first posthumous album, though in a feature with the New York Times, those close to Peep suggested there may be enough material in the vault for future releases, including the soundtrack to a documentary executive produced by Terrence Malick.