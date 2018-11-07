Lil Peep’s ‘Life Is Beautiful’ Is a Somber Song About the Fear of Dying Alone

Lil Peep‘s Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 is shaping up to be a different, albeit more intriguing beast than its predecessor. On songs like “Cry Alone” and “Runaway,” the rapper, who died late last year, left behind hints and scraps that his songwriting was transforming from its raw and bizarre origins into something more refined. Although “Life Is Beautiful” was written in spring 2015, producers Smokeasac and IIVI update its foundations to provide a more polished vehicle for Peep’s voice.

On the song, Gus sings about the irony and constant suffering of life through the lens of death, capitalism and police brutality. It’s foreboding, but not overbearing. “And if you ever need a friend then you got me / And in the end, when I die, would you watch me?” Peep sings in his characteristic deadpan voice, letting a sense of caring slip through the morbidity. Peep ends his verse with the devastating line, “I think I’ma die alone inside my room” as the outro tries to cut the tension with “Isn’t life beautiful? I think that life is beautiful.”

“He liked the song so much that he worked with a friend to make footage for a video,” Liz Womack, Peep’s mom explained of the accompanying video. “He had just gotten his new fancy prescription glasses and was enjoying wearing them… I think Gus was proud of this song.”

Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 releases this Friday, November 9. It’s the first full-length project from Peep’s estate since he died last year.