Lil Peep EP ‘Goth Angel Sinner’ Finally Arrives With ‘When I Lie’ Video

A posthumous Lil Peep EP has arrived, Goth Angel Sinner, as well as a video for the track, “When I Lie,” filmed before the rapper’s death in 2017.

Peep and his frequent collaborator Rayn co-directed the video for “When I Lie,” which was shot in Hamburg, Germany, during the Come Over When You’re Sober tour. The woozy, low-lit clip finds Peep on a bar stool, pulling on a cigarette and a beer as he performs the brooding track.

“It was a spur of the moment video,” Rayn said in statement. “As soon as someone from the venue led us down to the green room, Peep and I looked at each other and said we have to shoot a video here. It didn’t take long to decide what track to shoot as he had been playing ‘When I Lie’ on repeat most of the journey there. We decided to shoot a one take video as we had shot ‘4 Gold Chains’ as a one take in London and loved the way it came out.”

Lil Peep originally announced Goth Angel Sinner in October 2017, a month before he died from an overdose of fentanyl and Xanax at the age of 21. The EP was produced by another regular collaborator, Fish Narc, and while the songs on the EP — “When I Lie,” “Belgium” and “Moving On” — had yet to be officially released, versions of all three had been floating around the Internet.

Goth Angel Sinner arrives several weeks after Lil Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, filed a lawsuit against the late rapper’s team for negligence, breach of contract and wrongful death. The suit alleges that Peep’s team ignored his physical and mental health and instead pushed the rapper “onto stage after stage in city after city, plying and propping him up” with illegal drugs and unprescribed medication.

A new documentary about Peep, Everybody’s Everything, is set to hit theaters November 12th.