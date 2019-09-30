Watch Lil Peep Try to Be ‘Everybody’s Everything’ in New Doc Trailer

The first trailer for the Lil Peep documentary Everybody’s Everything offers an intimate look at the amazing rise and tragic demise of the beloved musician, who died from an overdose of fentanyl and Xanax in 2017 at the age of 21.

The clip opens with Peep’s mom, Liza Womack, recounting the origins of her son’s stage name — “The night that he was born, he looked at me with these big eyes, and he was just like a little peep” — and her son’s ambition to “revolutionize music.” Peep was born Gustav Elijah Åhr. From there, it looks at how Peep steadily built a dedicated fan base with intensely vulnerable songs that expertly blurred the lines between hip-hop, R&B, pop, alt rock, emo and more.

Of course, with that success came plenty of classic rock star temptations, plus a whole new host of pressures and anxieties. In interviews, Peep’s friends and associates describe the musician’s desire to please everyone all the time, while at the end of the clip, his mom poignantly sums up her son’s struggle with a montage that includes behind-the-scenes footage and old home videos: “He fought his way through a lot of pain,” she says.

Everybody’s Everything premiered at SXSW this past March and is set to hit theaters this November. The doc was directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramex Silyan, and produced by Womack and Terrance Malik.