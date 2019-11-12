Lil Peep Ruminates on Hard Work, Success in New ‘Belgium’ Video

Lil Peep reflects on hard work as he travels around Brussels in the new video for “Belgium,” a track off his posthumous EP, Goth Angel Sinner.

The clip opens with old footage of Peep on an airplane en route to the Belgian capital, discussing how determined he was to build a career in music. The rest of the clip features live footage of Peep performing in small but packed venues, as well as shots of the musician wandering the streets of Belgium.

The video closes with another clip of Peep on the plane, during which he says, “You don’t expect any of this to happen, but you don’t get here without working really fucking hard. So once you’re here, you’re like, ‘Fuck I’ve done so much.’ There’s been so many sleepless nights and shit that it took to get here, so you’re not really surprised.”

In a statement, the video’s director, Meezy, spoke about the trip during which the video was shot, saying he and Peep spent an afternoon wandering around a castle, which was closed to the public. “We loitered around town and smoked by the castle,” Meezy said. “We really just talked, and connected. We fed ducks with an old man who seemed to ignore us, probably because of Gus’ look. Gus said he was used to that treatment. But the ‘ducks don’t mind,’ [he said]. That really stuck with me.”

Lil Peep originally announced Goth Angel Sinner in October 2017, a month before he died from an overdose of fentanyl and Xanax at the age of 21. The three-track project finally arrived at the end of October, along with a video for “When I Lie.”

A new documentary about Peep, Everybody’s Everything, is set to hit select theaters Tuesday, November 12th, while a new by the same name, featuring some previously unreleased material, will arrive November 15th.