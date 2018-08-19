Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Lady Gaga's 'The Fame' at 10: How Her Debut Was a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lil Peep and XXXTentacion Collaboration in the Works

Rapper ILoveMakonnen confirms news of artists’ posthumous track

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All
XXXTentacion Roadside MemorialXXXTentacion roadside memorial, Deerfield Beach, USA - 23 Jun 2018Hip-hop mourns rapper XXXTentacion after fatal shooting at roadside memorial. The Rapper Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, who performed under the name Xxxtentacion was shot

A collaboration between late rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion is on the way, according to ILoveMakonnen.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

New music from Lil Peep and XXXTentacion is coming, according to ILoveMakonnen. The rapper broke the news about the posthumous collaboration on Instagram in what appears to be a studio session from XXXTentacion where he’s reflecting on Lil Peep’s death in 2017.

“When I heard X’s recording, talking about my dear friend Peep I could not wait any longer to share this,” ILoveMakonnen wrote in the post. “@lilpeep @xxxtentacion coming ASAP!!!!”

ILoveMakonnen added that he had co-written the track, likely titled “Falling Down,” before XXXTentacion’s death.

In the post’s audio, XXXTentacion shares his regrets about not being able to work with Lil Peep while he was still alive. “If I would have known he was so cool, I would have linked up with him sooner,” XXXTentacion said in the clip. “And it’s unfortunate, because it’s like, yo, people die. That’s when you, you know, your remorse makes you check them out.”

He added, “We were so alike. It almost bothers me.”

Lil Peep, born Gustav Åhr, died last year of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and generic Xanax, according to the Pima Country Office of the Medical Examiner. He was 21. Earlier this year, Marshmello released a posthumous Lil Peep collaboration titled “Spotlight.”

In June, XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed while leaving a Broward County motorcycle dealership. He was 20.

No release date for their collaboration has been confirmed, although ILoveMakonnen hinted it was “coming ASAP.”

In This Article: XXXTentacion

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad