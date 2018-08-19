New music from Lil Peep and XXXTentacion is coming, according to ILoveMakonnen. The rapper broke the news about the posthumous collaboration on Instagram in what appears to be a studio session from XXXTentacion where he’s reflecting on Lil Peep’s death in 2017.

“When I heard X’s recording, talking about my dear friend Peep I could not wait any longer to share this,” ILoveMakonnen wrote in the post. “@lilpeep @xxxtentacion coming ASAP!!!!”

ILoveMakonnen added that he had co-written the track, likely titled “Falling Down,” before XXXTentacion’s death.

In the post’s audio, XXXTentacion shares his regrets about not being able to work with Lil Peep while he was still alive. “If I would have known he was so cool, I would have linked up with him sooner,” XXXTentacion said in the clip. “And it’s unfortunate, because it’s like, yo, people die. That’s when you, you know, your remorse makes you check them out.”

He added, “We were so alike. It almost bothers me.”

Lil Peep, born Gustav Åhr, died last year of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and generic Xanax, according to the Pima Country Office of the Medical Examiner. He was 21. Earlier this year, Marshmello released a posthumous Lil Peep collaboration titled “Spotlight.”

In June, XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed while leaving a Broward County motorcycle dealership. He was 20.

No release date for their collaboration has been confirmed, although ILoveMakonnen hinted it was “coming ASAP.”