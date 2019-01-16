×
Lil Peep ’16 Lines’ Video Is a Portrait of a Lonely Star

New music video features the young rapper singing to the camera as he traverses through life alone

Simple, monotonous and haunting Lil Peep’s “16 Lines” feels like it lasts for an eternity. The song is one of the dourest on the posthumous Come On Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2, and its video captures a specific feeling of loneliness and dejection that’s at the heart of Peep’s music.

Peep is the sole figure in the Giggy-directed visual, smoking on a couch and singing to himself as he rides in the back of a van. “16 lines of blow and I’m fine/Break my bones, but act as my spine/I wonder who you’ll fuck when I die,” the young rapper listlessly sings as he tries to avoid looking into the camera. That reluctance only heightens the song’s sense of claustrophobia. Peep died of an overdose in 2017, and the loss is still raw — here, even an uninterested Peep still oozed star potential.

In This Article: Hip Hop, Lil Peep

