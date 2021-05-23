 Lil Nas X Endures Wardrobe Malfunction During 'Montero' on 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
Lil Nas X Endures Wardrobe Malfunction During ‘Montero’ on ‘SNL’

Rapper also performs “Sun Goes Down” incident-free and appears in “Pride Month Song” sketch on Season 46 finale

Lil Nas X made his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on the Season 46 finale, performing his two recent singles and enduring a wardrobe malfunction on live television.

During the rapper’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” performance, Lil Nas X’s fire leather pants appear to tear in the upper thigh area right after he began reenacting the “Montero” music video’s controversial stripper pole sequence.

“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV. OMFG NO,” Lil Nas X tweeted afterward. “I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo.”

For the remainder of “Montero,” Lil Nas X split his attention between both finishing out the song and noticeably keeping his pants intact.

Lil Nas X’s second performance, his latest single “Sun Goes Down,” went down malfunction-free, with the rapper contrasting the devilish hellscape of “Montero” with a more heavenly setting for his new ballad.

In addition to the two songs, Lil Nas X also made an appearance in SNL’s prerecorded “Pride Month Song” sketch:

In This Article: Lil Nas X, Saturday Night Live

