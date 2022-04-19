 Watch Lil Nas X Perform 'Old Town Road' On 'The Proud Family' Reboot - Rolling Stone
Lil Nas X Returns to His Country Roots With ‘Old Town Road’ Performance on ‘The Proud Family’

The rapper-singer cameos on the Disney Plus series as a country musician named June Bug

Lil Nas X is heading back out to the “Old Town Road” for a throwback performance of his earliest hit, this time as an animated country musician named June Bug on the Disney Plus series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

When a normally disco-ified Bobby Proud joins June Bug’s country ensemble, the rapper-singer’s character pulls a brazen power move. “Nah cuh, I’m the only one who plays guitar around here,” he tells him, making him ditch his electric keytar for a washboard instead. “Give this a try, cuh, I love that for you.”

“Old Town Road” soundtracks the remainder of the semi-chaotic scene as Oscar Proud holds on for dear life on the back of a volatile horse and Suga Mama pulls a dozen fish from the lake all at once. The country hoe-down that June Bug and Bobby Proud spark calls all the way back to 2019 when Lil Nas X and his cowboy get-ups were the inescapable leaders of the yeehaw agenda.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which revives the beloved Proud Family series after nearly 20 years, has a stacked slate of guest appearances planned for its comeback. Among those scheduled for cameos are Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, and Laurie Hernandez.

