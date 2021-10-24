See Lil Nas X Make Surprise Appearance at Electric Daisy Carnival

Lil Nas X made a surprise appearance Saturday night at Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival fest, performing three hits during Diplo’s scheduled set.

The pyrotechnics-heavy performance featured “Industry Baby,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Old Town Road.” “Last night was fun,” the rapper wrote on social media of the unannounced gig, which occurred during the tail end of Diplo’s DJ set.

Lil Nas X’s EDC appearance came just hours after Boosie Badazz unleashed a (since-deleted) homophobic tweet at the rapper; earlier in the week, Lil Nas X joked on social media that he had a collaboration with Boosie in the works, the latest salvo in an ongoing war of words between the two rappers, Billboard reports.

After tweeting the homophobic remarks at Lil Nas X, Boosie added, “#commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.” The tweet was subsequently pulled down by Twitter due to violations over its code of conduct.

Lil Nas X, as usual, responded with his trademark wit, tweeting, “i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.”