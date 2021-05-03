 Lil Nas X Will Perform a New Song on 'Saturday Night Live' - Rolling Stone
Lil Nas X Will Perform a New Song on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Artist will perform on upcoming episode hosted by Anya Taylor-Joy

Lil Nas X has announced that he’ll be performing his hit single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” along with a new song, during his musical guest slot on the May 22nd episode of Saturday Night Live. Anya Taylor-Joy is set to host.

The singer and rapper’s appearance will mark the end of SNL‘s Season 46. Keegan-Michael Key will host the May 15th episode, with Olivia Rodrigo performing as the musical guest. The show previously unveiled its May 8th lineup, featuring Elon Musk as host and Miley Cyrus as musical guest.

Last month, Saturday Night Live parodied the controversy surrounding the release of Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and the song’s tie-in “Satan shoes” during its April 3rd episode; Chris Redd portrayed Lil Nas X as a guest on a talk show hosted by Britney Spears (played by Chloe Fineman).

Lil Nas X released “Montero” this past March. The song quickly shot to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, where it stayed for a couple of weeks before being unseated by Polo G’s “Rapstar.” “Montero” followed Lil Nas X’s Christmas-themed video for “Holiday,” released in December 2020, while his debut EP 7 — with the breakout smash “Old Town Road” — dropped in 2019.

