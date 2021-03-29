 Lil Nas X Releases Unofficial 'Satan' Nikes With Real Human Blood - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Want a Spin Bike for Your Home? Our Favorite Peloton Alternative Is Just $499 Right Now
Home Music Music News

Lil Nas X Releases Unofficial ‘Satan’ Nikes With Real Human Blood

Sneaker based on “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video will receive limited-edition release of 666 pairs

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
lil nas x satan shoes mschf nike

MSCHF

Lil Nas X is releasing a pair of unofficial “Satan Shoe” Nikes — although you won’t find them at your local Nike retailer. The design, which features an Air Max 97 silhouette with a bronze pentagram, an inverted cross, and a drop of real human blood, is part of a collaboration between the rapper/singer and the New York-based art collective MSCHF.

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF,” a representative for Nike told Rolling Stone in a statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.” MSCHF also confirmed that the shoes were unaffiliated with Nike.

The Satan Shoes are a tie-in for Lil Nas X’s recent “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video, in which he gives the devil a lap dance before snapping his neck. The design is launching in a limited-edition drop of 666 pairs, and will be priced at $1,018 a pair, a reference to the Bible passage Luke 10:18 (also printed on the shoe), which reads, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

Related Stories

We Asked Satanists What They Think of the New Lil Nas X Video
Lil Nas X Shares Unabashedly Queer Video for 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

Related Stories

25 best rock memoirs
The 50 Greatest Rock Memoirs of All Time
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System

The “real human blood,” by the way, was donated by members of MSCHF, according to a spokesperson for the collective. (“We love to sacrifice for our art,” they told CNN.) The blood will be mixed into the red ink found on the bubble sole of the shoe.

The shoes sparked outrage over the weekend from conservative political and religious figures, including evangelical pastor Mark Burns and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who tweeted: “Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it’s ‘exclusive.’ But do you know what’s more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.”

Lil Nas X made several trollish posts in response, including a fake design for a “religious” counterpart shoe that featured the Chick-fil-A logo printed on the side. (For the record, MSCHF did release their own “Jesus” shoe, which included a steel crucifix and holy water from the Jordan River, in 2019.) On Sunday, Lil Nas X released a video to his official YouTube channel titled “Lil Nas X Apologizes for Satan Shoe,” in which he began to apologize before letting the clip cut to the Satanic lap dance scene in “Montero.” As of Monday, the video has now been viewed over 2.5 million times.

 

In This Article: Lil Nas X

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.