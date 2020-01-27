Hear Lil Nas X’s ‘Rodeo’ Remix With Nas

Lil Nas X was joined by Nas (among others) during his Grammy performance on Sunday night to perform a new rendition of his 7 song “Rodeo.” The new remix with Nas, taking over from Cardi B’s guest verse, was released later that night.

“I might spin the block on 12 horses/Buy the block and get a boss bitch,” spits Nas on his verse. “Grown man, but when the Henny hit/I might Milly Rock then get up off it.”

Preceding their rendition of “Rodeo,” Lil Nas X performed his breakthrough debut single “Old Town Road” with BTS, Mason Ramsey, Diplo and Billy Ray Cyrus — a small sample of the artists who’ve appeared on the song’s endless list of remixes. It marked both BTS and Ramsey’s Grammys debut, with Ramsey, at age 13, becoming one of the youngest performers in the ceremony’s history.

Lil Nas X was nominated for six Grammy awards this year. He won Best Music Video for his “Old Town Road” clip with Cyrus during the ceremony earlier in the day. He also took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.