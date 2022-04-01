No, a Rihanna-Lil Nas X Collab Isn’t Coming. But We Wish It Was

Don’t get your hopes up: New Rihanna music isn’t coming via Lil Nas X. On Friday, the “Industry Baby” rapper tweeted that he’d be surprise-dropping a deluxe edition of his album Montero. Well, turns out it was just an April Fools joke, Rolling Stone has learned. Sad, we know.

“I am so excited to announce that MONTERO DELUXE (featuring Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Tyler the Creator, NBA Youngboy, Saucy Santana, and more!),” the rapper captioned an intricately designed cover by Filip Custic, who made his Montero album cover. “WILL BE YOURS TONIGHT at 7P EST!”

The post was somewhat believable given that the musician has already teased collabs with Saucy Santana and NBA Youngboy. Last month, he posted screenshots of two songs — “Late to the Party (feat. Youngboy)” and “Down Souf Hoes (feat. Saucy Santana)” — asking fans, “Which one y’all want first?”

When asked by a follower at the time if the tracks were intended for a possible deluxe release of Montero, Lil Nas X replied that he is “close to finished” on a new album.

The prospect of new music from Rihanna — who is currently expecting a baby with A$AP Rocky — sent fans into a frenzy, before many realized that the typical shitposter was likely pull our leg. “Y’all taking these April fools jokes just a little too far,” wrote one follower.

Though new music may not be on the way that soon, fans will get to see him perform this weekend as Lil Nas X is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. He’s up for five awards, including Album of the Year for Montero and Record and Song of the Year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”