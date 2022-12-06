fbpixel
Hangout Fest Lineup

SZA, Paramore, Lil Nas X Among Hangout Fest 2023 Headliners

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Flume, and the Kid Laroi are also headlining the three-day May festival
Lil Nas X performs onstage at YouTube Theater on October 19, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gulf Shores, get ready! On Tuesday, Hangout Fest announced the stacked lineup for its annual beachside festival, which is headlined by the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, and Paramore.

The 2023 installation runs from May 19 to May 21 and is set to feature headlining performances by Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, and the Kid Laroi. Also on the lineup are AJR, Ashe, Russ, Sabrina Carpenter, Tove Lo, Yung Gravy, and Thundercat.

EDM star Alison Wonderland, A$AP Ferg, band Coin, and rising rap star Glorilla are also set to perform during the three-day event. Artists including Stephen Sanchez, Mariah the Scientist, and Priscilla Block will also make appearances.

Ticket presale begins on Dec. 9 at 10 AM CT. Tickets range in price from $319 for general admission to VIP entry for $1,199. Fans can also opt for beach vacation packages, which include tickets and lodging.

The lineup announcement comes just one day after SZA revealed that she will release her album SOS on Friday, which features Travis Scott on “Open Arms” as well as Don Toliver on “Used” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless.”

This year’s festival featured Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jack Harlow.

