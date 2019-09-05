Watch Lil Nas X in New ‘Blade Runner’-Inspired ‘Panini’ Video

Lil Nas X has released the new music video for his song “Panini,” set in a futuristic Blade Runner-esque world of floating billboards and flying cars. The rapper previously teased the concept for the video in his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The Mike Diva-directed video guest-stars Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson as she attempts to outrun Lil Nas X from trying to recruit her as a fan. Lil Nas X has stated that “Panini” is “a song about a fan who loves you in the early stages of your career for the cool factor of knowing about something before it becomes mainstream, and that fan feeling like they’ve outgrown you when the rest of the world catches on.”

Lil Nas X, who rose to fame with his record-breaking viral hit “Old Town Road,” recently sat down for an intense interview with Kevin Hart on HBO’s The Shop. When Hart questioned Lil Nas X’s decision to come out as gay at the peak of his career, the rapper stated, “For me, the cool dude with the song on the top of everything to say this any other time, I’m doing this for attention in my eyes. But if you’re doing this while you’re at the top, you know it’s for real. It’s showing it doesn’t really matter I guess.”