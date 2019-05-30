Watch Lil Nas X Perform ‘Old Town Road’ for Elementary School Kids

Call it a meme, call it a gimmick song, but “Old Town Road” is the gift that keeps on giving. On Thursday, a video surfaced on Twitter of Lil Nas X performing his runaway hit to a gymnasium full of elementary school kids, who promptly lost their collective minds and started yelling the lyrics at the top of their lungs, all while jumping up and down.

We are all going to be ok pic.twitter.com/i1T9yJaN85 — tony pierce (@busblog) May 30, 2019

This isn’t the first time this phenomenon has been observed with “Old Town Road”; Lil Nas X managed to make full-grown adults do it at a festival earlier this year.

Lil Nas X performing Old Town Road live is truly something special 🤠 pic.twitter.com/hlvQOiVv4b — Savage Memes 🚫 (@SavageMemeHUB) May 4, 2019

I’m not even entirely sure what it is about “Old Town Road” that makes people jump this month. Does the thought of taking one’s horse to the old town road (and riding till you can’t no more) make people wanna approximate the feeling of galloping on a noble steed? And what do these kids think the line “lean all in my bladder” means? Soda. Definitely soda.