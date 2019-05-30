×
Rolling Stone
Watch Lil Nas X Perform ‘Old Town Road’ for Elementary School Kids

They immediately lose their minds

BOSTON, MA - MAY 25: Lil Nas X performs onstage during Day 2 of 2019 Boston Calling Music Festival on May 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling)

Lil Nas X performs onstage during Day 2 of 2019 Boston Calling Music Festival on May 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Call it a meme, call it a gimmick song, but “Old Town Road” is the gift that keeps on giving. On Thursday, a video surfaced on Twitter of Lil Nas X performing his runaway hit to a gymnasium full of elementary school kids, who promptly lost their collective minds and started yelling the lyrics at the top of their lungs, all while jumping up and down.

This isn’t the first time this phenomenon has been observed with “Old Town Road”; Lil Nas X managed to make full-grown adults do it at a festival earlier this year.

I’m not even entirely sure what it is about “Old Town Road” that makes people jump this month. Does the thought of taking one’s horse to the old town road (and riding till you can’t no more) make people wanna approximate the feeling of galloping on a noble steed? And what do these kids think the line “lean all in my bladder” means? Soda. Definitely soda.

