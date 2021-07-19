Lil Nas X Puts Himself on Trial for Satan Shoes in Teaser for New Song ‘Industry Baby’

Lil Nas X has released a new teaser for his next song, “Industry Baby,” in which he finds himself “on trial” in a spoof of the recent legal debacle over his Satan shoes.

The clip finds Lil Nas X playing the defendant, the judge, the lawyers for both the prosecution and the defense, and at least one of the members of the jury. In the clip, the prosecuting attorney states the trial isn’t so much about the shoes, but rather Lil Nas X’s sexuality. And after the musician matter-of-factly acknowledges that he is gay, and yes, his mother knows he’s gay, the cantankerous judge sentences him to five years in “Montero State Prison.”

At that point, a snippet of “Industry Baby” kicks in with a big fanfare of horns. The song, which will arrive Friday, July 23rd, will also feature Jack Harlow and was produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West.

“Industry Baby” will likely appear on Lil Nas X’s upcoming debut album, Montero, although the musician has yet to reveal a release date or full tracklist. Lil Nas X began the rollout for Montero with the first single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” which he followed with “Sun Goes Down.” Montero will follow Lil Nas X’s 2019 EP, 7.