Lil Nas X, Nas Channel ‘The Matrix,’ ‘Scream’ and More in ‘Rodeo’ Remix Video

Nas X and “Big Nas” pay homage to supernatural films

Angie Martoccio

Lil Nas X and Nas channel The Matrix, Scream and more in the supernatural video for “Rodeo,” a remix the rappers recently unveiled at the Grammys.

Directed by Los Angeles duo Bradley & Pablo, the clip opens with Lil Nas X in a neon green phone booth, paying homage to 1984’s Repo Man. He then receives a threatening phone call à la Scream, with a disguised voice claiming “I want to play a game.” After he gets bitten by a vampire, he hobbles along a street at night with piercing red eyes, as neighbors shut their drapes and hang garlic on their porches.

In a nod to the Natural Born Killers drugstore scene, he strolls into a pharmacy as another vampire can be seen eating Doritos — which the rapper recently endorsed in an ad with Sam Elliott. Nas appears in Matrix sunglasses and a leather trench coat as he takes over the second verse — as Cardi B did on the studio recording: “I might spin the block on 12 horses/Buy the block and get a boss bitch.”

Lil Nas X was nominated for six Grammys this year; he won Best Music Video for “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. He’s set to perform both weekends at Coachella.

