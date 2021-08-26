Lil Nas X Announces ‘Montero’ Release for September 17

Lil Nas X will release his highly-anticipated debut album, Montero, on September 17th via Columbia Records. The rapper announced the release date in a teaser video, which also includes a snippet of a new song.

“Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said in a statement. “I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

The rapper’s recent tracks, “Industry Baby,” and his previous two singles, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Sun Goes Down,” will appear on Montero. The album follows Lil Nas X’s 2019 EP, 7.

Lil Nas X recently discussed making his album on YouTube series Kerwin Frost Talks. During the hour-long conversation, the rapper explained that he isn’t just about attention-grabbing videos and wants to create impactful music.

“It’s all connecting to one little world,” he explained of the album. “It’s pretty cohesive. It’s very much straightforward, like OK, this Montero: This is how I feel about the future, about this past event, about this current thing going, this part of my love life, this part of family, this part of my career, you know? I really wanna let people to get to know Montero. It’s definitely deeper, but it still has it’s bops.”

Montero is available to pre-save on streaming services here.