 Lil Nas X Previews Debut Album 'Montero' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next After More Than 20 Years in the Game, Trina Still Insists She’s the Baddest
Home Music Music News

Lil Nas X Teases Debut Album ‘Montero’

Musician shares a trailer that features a snippet of new music and lightly spoofs the Marvel Studios title card

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
lil nas x

Lil Nas X topped the RS 100 for the second consecutive week.

Filip Custic*

Lil Nas X has announced his debut album, Montero, sharing a short trailer that lightly spoofs the title card for Marvel Studios.

Set to some dramatic orchestral music, the clip boasts a collage of Lil Nas X clips, from “Old Town Road” through “Montero (Call Me By Your Name”). The trailer ends with a bit of trumpet fanfare followed by what appears to be a snippet of a new song, in which Nas X boasts, “Baby bet, couple racks, hey/Couple Grammys on him, couple packs, hey.”

Lil Nas X didn’t share any additional details about Montero, such as a release date or tracklist. Based on the title, the album will likely feature “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” though it’s unclear if it will also boast Lil Nas X’s other recent single, “Sun Goes Down.” Montero will follow Lil Nas X’s 2019 EP, 7.

Last Sunday, June 27th, Lil Nas X channeled some ancient Egyptian glamor for a performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” at the BET Awards. He also participated in the Can’t Cancel Pride livestream benefit earlier this month, while back in May he performed “Montero” and “Sun Goes Down” on Saturday Night Live.

In This Article: Lil Nas X

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.