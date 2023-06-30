fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Showing Off

Watch Lil Nas X Perform ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ at Glastonbury

The rapper appeared during the 2023 edition of the British music festival
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Lil Nas X performs at Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns)
Lil Nas X performs at Glastonbury. Shirlaine Forrest/Redferns

Glastonbury is rolling out video clips from last weekend’s festival and has debuted Lil Nas X’s live performance of his hit single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” In the video, the rapper appears in a white fur ensemble, which he removes to reveal a gold chest plate. He is accompanied by a group of dancers who join him for some impressive choreography.

Lil Nas X joined a stacked lineup at the 2023 edition of the British music festival. During his set he tapped Jack Harlow for a collaborative performance of “Industry Baby.” Glastonbury released a clip of that performance earlier this week.

Trending

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X brought his live show to Bonnaroo, where Rolling Stone dubbed his performance the “most dynamic,” noting, “Falling right at the midpoint of Pride month, it made an ironclad case for Lil Nas as the right man at the right moment — the type of set sure to be talked about for years to come.”

The rapper released his debut LP, Montero, in 2021.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Box Office: 'Spider-Verse' Returns to No. 1 as 'The Flash' Collapses by 73% and Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' Opens to $15 Million

'Superman: Legacy' Finds Leads With David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan

Katie Holmes Is Allegedly 'Worried Sick' About Being ‘Left in the Dark’ Over Her Ex’s Health

Cardi B Screams In Excitement As Offset, Quavo Put Feud To Bed For Takeoff Tribute

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad