Watch Lil Nas X Perform ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ at Glastonbury

Glastonbury is rolling out video clips from last weekend’s festival and has debuted Lil Nas X’s live performance of his hit single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” In the video, the rapper appears in a white fur ensemble, which he removes to reveal a gold chest plate. He is accompanied by a group of dancers who join him for some impressive choreography.

Lil Nas X joined a stacked lineup at the 2023 edition of the British music festival. During his set he tapped Jack Harlow for a collaborative performance of "Industry Baby." Glastonbury released a clip of that performance earlier this week.

Earlier this month, Lil Nas X brought his live show to Bonnaroo, where Rolling Stone dubbed his performance the “most dynamic,” noting, “Falling right at the midpoint of Pride month, it made an ironclad case for Lil Nas as the right man at the right moment — the type of set sure to be talked about for years to come.”

The rapper released his debut LP, Montero, in 2021.