Lil Nas X Drops Version of ‘Montero’ Where He Makes All the Sounds With His Mouth

Lil Nas X has released a new version of his hit single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in which he recreates every sound on the song with his mouth.

As it turns out, “Montero” makes for a good a cappella track, with Lil Nas X crafting some simple beatbox percussion and mimicking the synths with droning hums and simple vocal melodies. Accompanying the song is a Brady Bunch-style video in which multiple Lil Nas Xs appear in individual squares as they build out the song.

Lil Nas X released “Montero” in March and the song shot to Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, where it stayed for a couple of weeks before being unseated by Polo G’s “Rapstar.” “Montero” followed Lil Nas X’s Christmas-themed video for “Holiday,” released in December 2020, while his debut EP 7 — with the breakout smash “Old Town Road” — was released in 2019.

“Montero” also quickly courted controversy in several different ways, although likely to its benefit rather than detriment. Conservatives, for instance, railed against the video, in which Lil Nas X gives Satan a lap dance then breaks his neck (actual Satanists, however, were big fans). Plans for a limite- edition “Satan shoe” — a customized Nike Air Max 97 with a drop of blood in the sole — were iced after Nike filed a lawsuit against the art collective, MSCHF, that had been working with the musician on the project. And the “Montero” video also drew some criticism for its similarities with FKA Twigs’ “Cellophane” clip, but the two artists settled the matter amicably on social media.