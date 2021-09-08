Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Lil Nas X’s long-awaited full-length debut, Montero, powers to Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, as Voyage, ABBA’s first album in 40 years, enters at Number Two.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. Other albums that have gone on to top the RS 200, like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo, also led the Pre-Add Chart before the album’s release.

Entering at Number Five is Memphis rapper Big30’s King Of Killbranch mixtape, followed by Jhay Cortez’s Timelezz at Number Six. Other standouts include Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions (Number Nine), Zac Brown Band’s The Comeback (Number 12) and Ann Marie’s Hate Love (Number 13).

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – August 27th through September 2nd