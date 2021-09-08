 Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Foo Fighters to Re-Open Washington, D.C.'s 9:30 Club
Home Music Music News

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

ABBA enter at Number Two with ‘Voyage.’

By

Director of Charts

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
lil nas x pre add chart

Filip Custic*

Lil Nas X’s long-awaited full-length debut, Montero, powers to Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, as Voyage, ABBA’s first album in 40 years, enters at Number Two. 

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. Other albums that have gone on to top the RS 200, like Rod Wave, Olivia Rodrigo and Moneybagg Yo, also led the Pre-Add Chart before the album’s release. 

Entering at Number Five is Memphis rapper Big30’s King Of Killbranch mixtape, followed by Jhay Cortez’s Timelezz at Number Six.  Other standouts include Elton John’s The Lockdown Sessions (Number Nine), Zac Brown Band’s The Comeback (Number 12) and Ann Marie’s Hate Love (Number 13). 

 Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – August 27th through September 2nd 

  1. Lil Nas X, Montero  –  +2 
  2. ABBA, Voyage  –  NEW
  3. Kacey Musgraves, star-crossed –  -1
  4. Ed Sheeran, = –  -3
  5. BIG30, King Of Killbranch –  NEW
  6. Jhay Cortez, TimelezzNEW
  7. Creepy Nuts, Case  –  +11
  8. J Balvin, Jose –  NEW
  9. Elton John, The Lockdown Sessions NEW
  10. Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1 – +4
  11. Iron Maiden, Senjutsu –  -2
  12. Zac Brown Band, The ComebackNEW
  13. Ann Marie, Hate LoveNEW
  14. Lady Gaga, Dawn Of ChromaticaNEW
  15. Sevyn Streeter, Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz – NEW
  16. Coldplay, Music of the Spheres – -3
  17. Whitechapel, Kin NEW
  18. Ufo361, Destroy All Copies NEW
  19. LANY, gg bb xx
  20. Sam Smith, SZA, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – NEW
  21. Various Artists, Metallica, The Metallica Blacklist
  22. Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Love For Sale – NEW
  23. Shy Glizzy, Glizzy Gang, Don’t Feed The Sharks – -8
  24. Cody Jinks, Mercy –  NEW
  25. Yebba, Dawn –  NEW

In This Article: Abba, Lil Nas X, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.