Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion Pay Fans’ Bills as Coronavirus Concerns Mount

Writer Shea Serrano also offered to pay fans’ bills in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic

By

Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion offer to pay fans' bills via CashApp as coronavirus concerns mount.

In the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to offer to pay fans’ bills on Thursday night.

“Hey guys, drop ur cashapp. Gonna send some of u some money to go get some food then stay inside,” he wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion made a similar post on Thursday, writing, “Hey hotties since y’all have been going so hard supporting me I wanna support y’all and bless them pockets real quick !!! We’re abt to have a #SUGASPREE! Drop y’all’s cash app names.”

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the globe with an extremely high contagion rate, cities across the United States have declared states of emergency and recommended that everyone stay inside as much as they can. But in addition to the cost of bulking up on food and toiletries, many workers in the U.S. service industry have to make the difficult choice of commuting to work — and risking infection — or staying at home and potentially losing their main source of income.

And because of the U.S.’s lack of universal health care, coronavirus testing in the country is not only not widely available, but costly as well. (On Thursday, California Representative Katie Porter successfully convinced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pay for future coronavirus testing.) Lawmakers are currently hashing out a coronavirus response bill that would include paid emergency leave and free testing for COVID-19, but until then, the pandemic will have costly effects on many Americans.

Outside of the music industry, writer Shea Serrano made a similar call to fans on Twitter. “Fuck coronavirus,” he wrote, “who has a bill coming up that they’re not sure they’re gonna be able to pay…send me your bill and your Nenmo.” Within the hour, Serrano hit Venmo’s built-in limit for how much money a user can send at a time.

