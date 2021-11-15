Lil Nas X to Reveal the ‘Most Scandalous’ Love Triangle… on ‘Maury’?

Lil Nas X is getting ready to dish on Maury this Wednesday about the love triangle inspiration behind “That’s What I Want” — and he’s dropped a trailer spilling the details.

The new clip opens with footage from the song’s video, which depicts the backstory of a very real love triangle. The video depicts Lil Nas X and his boyfriend Yai Ariza’s steamy romance and then the rapper’s discovery that Ariza is actually married to a woman named Ashley who has a four-year-old child. Six weeks after dropping the visual, he and the involved parties appear on Maury to open up (and get in fights) about the betrayal.

“It’s one of the most scandalous stories we’ve ever had on the Maury Show,” host Maury Povich says. Lil Nas X explains they fell in love at football practice “and we could not keep our hands off of each other.” He adds: “It’s like a month just felt like a lifetime.” The affair is revealed to Ashley on the show and drama ensues, which includes finding out if Ariza is the father of the child, and some lie detector action.

Lil Nas X was just named one of GQ‘s 2021 Men of the Year, alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tom Holland. The magazine noted he’s not only “able to craft mega-musical hits and pair them with big pop visual provocations more fearlessly than anyone since Madonna. But he also updates the pop-provocateur algorithm with his savant-like knack for commanding attention — and scorching naysayers — via social media.”