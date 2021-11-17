 Watch Lil Nas X's Bonkers 'Maury' Video Collaboration - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Judge Says He Let Rittenhouse Randomly Select Jurors Out of a Tumbler So He Would Feel 'In Control'
Home Music Music News

Lil Nas X’s ‘Maury’ Video Collaboration Features a Proposal, Paternity Test, More Drama

Conclusion to storyline made for “entertainment purposes” is as bonkers as expected

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lil Nas X's 'Maury' Video Collaboration Features a Proposal, Paternity Test, More Drama

TheMauryShowOfficial/YouTube

Lil Nas X and Maury have collaborated on a video made for “entertainment purposes,” which was based on the storyline in the rapper’s “That’s What I Want” video. In a trailer preceding the release of the full video on Wednesday, Montero, aka Lil Nas X, finds out his boyfriend Yai Ariza is married to a woman named Ashley who doesn’t know about the affair. Ashley has a four-year-old child named Noah, and it’s also unclear whether Azira is the father.

In the new 20-minute-plus video about their “unbelievable love triangle,” as the host Maury Povich describes it, the involved parties home in on their acting skills to create a pretty spot-on take of the tabloid show’s drama and fight-filled typical fodder.

During the segment entitled “Leave Your Wife for Me Today … That’s What I Want,” Montero reveals to Ashley that her husband has been dating him. She calls him a homewrecker. Ariza admits he’s confused: he says loves his family, but that he wants to be with Montero. Things heat up with a paternity suit, denials of cheating, lie detector tests, a proposal, and more chaos that leads to a perspective change. Sometimes what you think you want is not actually what you want at all.

In This Article: Lil Nas X

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.