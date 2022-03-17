Lil Nas X Returns to Twitter After ‘Maternity Leave’ to Tease New Album

Lil Nas X fans can now breathe easy, as the rapper-singer reappeared on Twitter Wednesday after a three-month absence.

In his first Twitter post of the day, Lil Nas X, who is notoriously active on the platform, described the hiatus as “maternity leave” — a cheeky reference to the pregnancy-themed stunts he performed leading up to the “birth” of his first full-length LP, Montero. “I’m so happy I’m back on the internet,” he tweeted shortly afterwards. “I missed me so much.”

During his posting spree, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker claimed his absence from social media was precipitated by undergoing a Brazilian butt lift procedure — although, given Lil Nas X’s propensity for excessive shitposting and creating fictitious media drama, that’s most likely a lie. He then posted screenshots of two songs — “Late to the Party (feat. Youngboy)” and “Down Souf Hoes (feat. Saucy Santana)” — asking fans, “Which one y’all want first?” When asked by a follower if the tracks were intended for possible deluxe release of Montero, Lil Nas X replied that he is “close to finished” on a new album.

The 22-year-old Georgia native first resurfaced this week in an advertisement for Ultimate Ears’ custom earbuds.

Lil Nas X — who recently topped Rolling Stone‘s list of the most stylish musicians today — is up for five awards at this year’s Grammys, including Album of the Year for Montero, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” He’s also scheduled to perform at the event, which takes place April 3 in Las Vegas.