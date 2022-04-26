 Lil Nas X Announces First Headlining Tour 'Long Live Montero' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Journey Preview New LP 'Freedom' With 'You Got the Best of Me'
Home Music Music News

Lil Nas X Heading Out on First-Ever Tour ‘Long Live Montero’ in Support of Debut Album

The 20-date tour begins in Detroit on September 6

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Lil Nas X performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Lil Nas X performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Lil Nas X performs onstage during iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lil Nas X is gearing up for his first headlining tour as the 20-date Long Live Montero North American and European trek kicks off at Detroit’s The Fillmore on Sept. 6.

With stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles and more, the tour will span through November where Lil Nas X will perform shows in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, among others, before wrapping in Barcelona, Spain on November 17.

The rapper-singer will be teaming up with Cash App for an exclusive pre-sale that allows users to input the first 9-digits of their Cash Card as an early access code. General sale for the North American leg of the tour will begin on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. On-sale for European dates begins Friday, May 6th at the same time.

Related Stories

Lil Nas X Returns to His Country Roots With 'Old Town Road' Performance on 'The Proud Family'
Accept Reality: We Now Live in a World Where the Grammys Are Awesome

Related Stories

smart home how to guide
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Lil Nas X shared Montero in September 2021 featuring the controversy-stirring singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” and “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow. For his first tour, the artist is setting off with theaters and auditoriums, including a night at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater.

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero Tour Dates

Sept. 6 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
Sept. 10 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept. 15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Sept. 18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Sept. 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sept. 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 3 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 4 – Miami, FL @ James L Knight Center
Oct. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
Oct. 21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Nov. 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Nov. 9 – Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling Halle
Nov. 10 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
Nov. 12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
Nov. 14 – Paris, France @ Zenith
Nov. 15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12
Nov. 17 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club

In This Article: Lil Nas X

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.