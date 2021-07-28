Watch Lil Nas X Discuss His Upcoming Album on YouTube Series ‘Kerwin Frost Talks’

Lil Nas X sat down for a lengthy conversation on YouTube series Kerwin Frost Talks, opening up about his career, his music and how he came to collaborate with Kanye West.

In the hour-long conversation, the rapper explained that he isn’t just about attention-grabbing videos and wants to create impactful music. “I want to inspire people,” Lil Nas X told the host. “I want to tell my story and hopefully other people can relate to it.”

The rapper also discussed his work with West, who produced Lil Nas X’s recent song “Industry Baby,” which features Jack Harlow. “We talked,” Lil Nas X recounted of working with West. “He’s a pretty cool guy. Super down to earth. He’s super talented. He showed me stuff. He’s working on some great music. It’s nice to work with somebody who’s done that for so long, so much longevity and still going, you know?”

Lil Nas X also confirmed that his debut album, Montero, “is coming out one day.”

“It’s all connecting to one little world,” he explained of the album. “It’s pretty cohesive. It’s very much straight-forward, like OK, this Montero: This is how I feel about the future, about this past event, about this current thing going, this part of my love life, this part of family, this part of my career, you know? I really wanna let people to get to know Montero. It’s definitely deeper, but it still has it’s bops.”

The rapper’s recent tracks, “Industry Baby” and his previous two singles, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Sun Goes Down,” will appear on Montero. The album follows Lil Nas X’s 2019 EP, 7.

Last month, Lil Nas X channeled some ancient Egyptian glamor for a performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” at the BET Awards. He also participated in this year’s Can’t Cancel Pride livestream benefit, while back in May he performed “Montero” and “Sun Goes Down” on Saturday Night Live.