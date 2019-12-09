Lil Nas X Covers Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ in Tribute to Rapper

Lil Nas X covered Juice WRLD‘s “Lucid Dreams” in tribute to the late rapper at a concert in San Francisco following the news of his death over the weekend. During a set at WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball, Lil Nas X projected an image of Juice WRLD on the screen behind him as he performed the song, which comes off the rapper’s highly-acclaimed debut Goodbye & Good Riddance.

Lil Nas X shared footage of himself covering the song on Twitter, adding, “So sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists.”

He wrote, “I usually deal with my sad times in private because I don’t like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me. This year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. When u get to that hotel room and it’s just you, you do a lot of thinking. Small things become so BIG. I like to pretend hate and shit don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. Feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary. With all this being said I want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. Love u guys.”

Juice WRLD died on Sunday at the age of 21. The rapper, born Jarad Higgins, reportedly suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport on Sunday and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.