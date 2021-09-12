Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow Bring Out a Marching Band for ‘Industry Baby’ at the 2021 VMAs

Lil Nas X reunited with Jack Harlow to perform their hit collaboration, “Industry Baby,” for the first time live at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Arriving onstage with a show-stopping marching band ensemble, Lil Nas X delivered a sensual, shirtless performance of “Industry Baby” surrounded by a cohort of energetic male dancers. After Harlow joined the “Old Town Road” singer onstage for his verse, Lil Nas X stripped down to his boxers for a hypnotic rendition of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Lil Nas X and Harlow released “Industry Baby” — and its wild prison break music video — in July, and the song debuted at Number Two on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart (bested only by the Kid Laroi’s “Stay,” featuring Justin Bieber). “Industry Baby” is set to appear on Nas X’s upcoming debut album, Montero; along with Harlow, the LP will boast guest appearances from Elton John, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus.

“Industry Baby” is up for one VMA this year — Song of Summer — while Lil Nas X’s video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” picked up five nods. They include Video of the Year, Video for Good, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects.