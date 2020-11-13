Lil Nas X Celebrates Christmas From the Future in ‘Holiday’ Video

Lil Nas X is back with “Holiday,” a Christmas-themed single with a wacky music video to match.

Co-directed by Nas and Gibson Hazard, the visual takes place on Christmas Day in the year 2220. Lil Nas X portrays four distinct characters within a gigantic, sci-fi Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole. Later, he takes a ride across the United States in a high-tech “sleigh” — a Christmas-red Dodge Challenger — pulled by robotic reindeer, and flies past his own versions of Mount Rushmore, the Hollywood sign, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Statue of Liberty, and Times Square.

“Holiday” marks Lil Nas X’s first new music release since his 2019 debut EP. He’s expected to perform the song at a virtual concert this Saturday, November 14th, on the children’s video game Roblox.

Nas previously appeared at this year’s virtual GLAAD Media Awards ceremony and was a guest on an episode of the HBO Max Sesame Street spinoff series The Not-Too-Late Show. The rapper co-headlined a four-hour livestream fundraiser for pandemic relief via the Shein phone app, alongside Katy Perry, and he was one of the featured commencement speakers for Facebook’s #Graduation 2020 virtual event, honoring high school and college graduates who were unable to attend in-person ceremonies this May.