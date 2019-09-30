Lil Nas X Says He Prayed Being Gay Was ‘a Phase’ When He Was Younger

Lil Nas X — the viral rapper who shot to fame with “Old Town Road” — sat down for an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning to discuss coming to terms with his sexuality. The 20-year-old artist from Lithia Springs, Georgia, officially came out as gay in his song “c7osure,” released in June (Pride Month) as part of his debut LP 7.

In the interview, Lil Nas X describes knowing that he was gay from a young age and “praying…that it was, like, a phase…That it would go away,” alluding to the hardships he would have faced if he had been out. When King asks if he thinks his coming out will help other kids going through the same struggles, he responds, “I think it’s gonna always help, you know. We still have a long way to go, because it’s not like everybody is messing with me now…But I do believe it’s helping.”

As part of the CBS This Morning segment, Lil Nas X also visited his former high school in Atlanta, where he was greeted by throngs of teenage fans.

WATCH: We were with @LilNasX when he surprised his hometown high school in Atlanta. The 20-year-old music star sat down with @GayleKing for an interview you’ll see only on @CBSThisMorning Tuesday. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/N0PDydlbrK — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 29, 2019

In other Lil Nas X news, he may have a collaboration with Fiona Apple in his future. After Apple posted a video in which the singer lightly jabbed at the rapper for sampling her song “Every Single Night” — on the pre-“Old Town Road” track “Kim Jong” last year — without asking her permission, he responded on Twitter by suggesting a collaboration. Monday, Apple responded with yet another video message, saying, “I would love that!”