Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa to Spread Holiday Cheer on Jingle Ball Tour 2021

Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa have joined the annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, which will visit 10 cities across the U.S. this November and December.

Other artists set to appear during the trek include the Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, the Kid Laroi, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Kane Brown, Tai Verdes, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Saweetie, and Dixie D’Amelio. Each show will feature a different lineup of artists, and the full tour itinerary is available below.

The 2021 Jingle Ball Tour is set to stop in Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. The New York City show, taking place December 10th, will be broadcast live on iHeartRadio CHR stations and livestreamed on the CW App (a network broadcast of the event will air on December 15th, with a second showing on Christmas Day, December 25th).

Tickets for all shows will go on sale on October 8th at 12 p.m. local time via the Jingle Ball website. A pre-sale for Capital One cardholders will start October 5th at 10 a.m. local time and end October 7th at 10 a.m.l local time, or while supplies last.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 Tour Dates

November 30 – Dallas, TX @ Dickies Arena (Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio)

December 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio)

December 6 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Lil Nas X, The Kid LAROI, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes)

December 7 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio)

December 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio)

December 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes)

December 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Doja Cat, Saweetie, AJR, Kane Brown, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes)

December 14 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena (Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, AJR, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes)

December 16 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio and Tai Verdes)

December 19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena (Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Black Eyed Peas, AJR, Saweetie, Tate McRae, Monsta X, Bazzi and Dixie D’Amelio)