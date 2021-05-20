 Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Pink Lead 'Can't Cancel Pride' Benefit Concert - Rolling Stone
Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Pink Lead ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ Virtual Benefit Concert

Jennifer Hudson, Brothers Osbourne, Troye Sivan, Marshmello, and Hayley Kiyoko also set for iHeartRadio and P&G’s June 4th event

Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Pink, Ricky Martin, and Jennifer Hudson are among the artists that will participate in the Can’t Cancel Pride virtual concert to benefit the LGBTQ+ community.

The Brothers Osbourne, Hayley Kiyoko, Troye Sivan, Marshmello, and more will also take part in the event, which will stream on June 4th at 9 p.m. across iHeartRadio’s many social media pages (including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook), radio stations and apps.

The one-hour concert will also be available to replay on the aforementioned sites throughout Pride Month this June. On-air personality Elvis Duran will co-host the concert alongside singer Bebe Rexha, who will also perform her new single “Sacrifice” during the event.

Other celebrities who will appear at the concert include Busy Phillips, JoJo Siwa, Gus Kenworthy, MJ Rodriguez, Nina West, and more.

“As the country is returning back to normal and we are slowly starting to gather again, LGBTQ+ communities around the world are still feeling the devastating effects of COVID-19,” Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “We look forward to once again celebrating the incredible voices and allies of the LGBTQ+ community with an amazing night of music that will honor Pride and the communities’ fight for equal rights, all while benefiting six remarkable nonprofits that make an everyday positive impact.”

In 2020, iHeartMedia and Procter & Gamble’s “Can’t Cancel Pride” event raised over $4 million to benefit the LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19; following the 2021 virtual concert, “Can’t Cancel Pride” will again partner with Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations, including GLAAD, SAGE, the Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

