Lil Nas X Owned the Haters With His ‘Montero’ Grammy Medley

Lil Nas X just slayed his performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. The rap star performed “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow.

In a glam Darth Vader look, a caped Nas X launched into the performance with “Dead Right Now.” As he transitioned to “Montero (Call Me By You Name),” the screens behind were covered in angry tweets and news footage about the song’s controversial video.

Nas returned in a sparkly crop top to dance and perform part of the song in front of a giant bust of himself. “Industry Baby” soon followed, with Nas in a third new outfit, this time channeling a bit of Michael Jackson. Jack Harlow joined for his verse and some choreography on the horn-laden track.

Lil Nas X performs “DEAD RIGHT NOW,” “MONTERO,” and “INDUSTRY BABY” with Jack Harlow at the 64th annual #Grammys.

Nas’ performance this year marks his return to the Grammy stage after performing “Old Town Road” and “Rodeo,” alongside Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Nas in 2020. “Old Town Road” took home the Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video Awards that year.

Lil Nas X is nominated for five Grammys this year. His song “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” is nominated for Record and Song of the Year, while his album Montero is up for Album of the Year. The Harlow-Nas collab “Industry Baby” is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Lil Nas X made his return to Twitter last month after taking some time off. “I’m so happy I’m back on the internet,” he tweeted. “I missed me so much.” He then posted screenshots of two songs — “Late to the Party (feat. Youngboy)” and “Down Souf Hoes (feat. Saucy Santana)” — asking fans, “Which one y’all want first?” When asked by a follower if the tracks were intended for a possible deluxe release of Montero, Lil Nas X replied that he is “close to finished” with a new album.