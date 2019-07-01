Lil Nas X Comes Out on World Pride Day

Lil Nas X came out in a handful of Twitter messages posted Sunday, telling fans to listen closely to the lyrics on his 7 track “C7osure (You Like).”

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone [fuck with me] no more,” he wrote. “But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘C7osure.'” The tweet also included a rainbow emoji to further mark the last day of Pride Month.

While Lil Nas X does not address his sexuality explicitly in the lyrics to “C7osure,” the song touches on themes such as coming clean, growing up and embracing one’s self. “Embracing this news I behold unfolding,” he sings, “I know, I know, I know it don’t feel like it’s time/But I look back at this moment, I’ll see that I’m fine.” During the chorus, he sings, “True say, I want and I need/To let go, use my time to be free.”

Soon after, Lil Nas X posted a photo of the 7 EP cover art, which pictures him staring at a distant city skyline, and zoomed in on a building lit up with rainbow colors. “Deadass I thought I made it obvious,” he captioned it.

Producer Boi-1da was one of the first to express support for the rapper. “Go krazy lil bro we love you,” the producer tweeted.

Lil Nas X released 7 last month and the EP debuted at Number Two on the Billboard albums chart, behind the Raconteurs’ Help Us Stranger. Despite falling short there, Lil Nas X’s breakout smash “Old Town Road” continues to top the Hot 100, where it’s sat for a remarkable 12 straight weeks.