Lil Nas X Shares Unabashedly Queer Video for ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Lil Nas X has released a new single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” together with a provocative, self-directed video with Tanu Muino.

“In life, we hide the parts of ourselves we don’t want the world to see,” Lil Nas X says in the voiceover to the video’s intro. “We lock them away. We tell them, ‘No.’ We banish them. But here, we don’t.”

The out rapper and singer then introduces us to the fantasy land of Montero, named after him (Montero Lamar Hill), where he is free to embody his sexuality as he pleases. The video depicts several Lil Nas X alter-egos in scenes inspired by history and mythology, including a makeout session with an alien version of himself, a Marie Antoinette-inspired stoning, and a lap dance with the Devil.

Lil Nas X released the “Call Me By Your Name” video alongside a letter to his 14-year-old self: “Dear 14-year-old Montero, I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist. You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -LNX”

Lil Nas X previously released the Christmas-themed video for “Holiday” back in December. His debut EP came out in 2019.