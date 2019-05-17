Time Traveling Cowboys and Yee Yee Juice: Watch Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Old Town Road’ Video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus play a pair of time traveling cowboys in the outrageous, cameo-filled new video for their “Old Town Road” remix.

The Calmatic-directed clip opens with Lil Nas X and Cyrus running from the law with a fat bag of cash. After the duo make their great escape, the sheriff, played by Chris Rock, shakes his head and quips, “When you see a black man on a horse going that fast, you just gotta let ‘em fly!”

The two end up at a nearby homestead, but when the owner comes out, guns blazing, Lil Nas X seeks cover in a mineshaft that magically propels him into 2019. As “Old Town Road” plays, Lil Nas X goes about wowing the locals, besting a car in a street race with his trusty steed, linking back up with Cyrus and bringing their smash song to a bingo hall/square dance where the “Yee Yee Juice” flows and Diplo plays the washboard.

The “Old Town Road” video also features cameos from Vince Staples, Ha Ha Davis, Rico Nasty, Jozzy and the song’s producer, YoungKio.

“Old Town Road” has spent a remarkable six weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. The song became a viral smash on TikTok and gained additional notoriety when it was suddenly removed from the Country charts because, Billboard claimed, it did not “embrace enough elements of today’s country music.” After that, Cyrus hopped on the first remix of the song, while more recently Diplo offered his own remix of the remix.