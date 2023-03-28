‘Carpool Karaoke’: Lil Nas X Steals the Spotlight During Unexpected Soap Opera Acting Debut

Has Lil Nas X ever seen The Bold and the Beautiful? No, but he’s at least heard of it. That’s enough to get him on set to play the role of a waiter during a pivotal scene in the soap drama thanks to a hook-up from James Corden.

During his debut appearance on Carpool Karaoke, the musician declares himself a “Woman of God” (he’s in his Christian era, he says) and begins to think of the opportunities lying just beyond the scope of his experience. Somewhere in between “Industry Baby” and “That’s What I Want,” Corden begins to navigate them towards the set of The Bold and the Beautiful for the off-the-cuff acting gig.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Corden if he wasn’t somehow also involved in the scene, though much to his dismay, the only role they could land for him was a busboy who has no lines, too many breadsticks, and shares a glance with Lil Nas X that causes him to break character at least three times. Before long, they’re both trying to make amendments to the script.

"Is there a world where I'm the son?" the rapper asks in response to a plot about a father hiding his affair from his daughter. "And maybe it's like, this whole time, he didn't know?" Logistics aside, he can't be faulted for not fully embracing the soap opera spectacle.

Plus, it’s a better place to get his fill of drama now that he’s given up dating apps like Raya. “It fell off for me, and I just started to like meeting people in person,” Lil Nas X told Corden of the celebrity-filled app. “I met quite a few famous guys, and I think I’ve come to know that I don’t like dating famous people.”

He teased that some of his past matches had made it to Carpool Karaoke before he did, but he won’t spill on who it is. Thanks to Corden’s family-friendly inquiry (“Have you been fucking Michael Bublé?”), we can at least narrow down that it was not, in fact, Michael Bublé.