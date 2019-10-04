 Lil Kim Announces Release Date for Album ‘9,’ Shares ‘Pray for Me’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Chilean Trap Star Gianluca Makes Breakthrough in New 'Yin Yang' LP Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lil’ Kim Announces New Release Date for Album ‘9,’ Shares ‘Pray for Me’ with Rick Ross, Musiq Soulchild

Delayed album from hip-hop artist will be out October 11th

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
lil kim

Lil Kim has shared "Pray for Me," featuring Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild, the latest single from her forthcoming album '9.'

Michael Antonio*

Lil’ Kim has announced a new release date for her delayed album 9; the record is now set to come out Friday, October 11th. It will be her first album in over 14 years.

Along with the news, Kim also shared the single “Pray for Me,” featuring Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild. The album will include the new song as well as her previously released tracks “Found You,” featuring O.T. Genasis and City Girls’ Yung Miami, and “Go Awff.”

“I’m so proud of this album and I thank my fans for their continued support,” Kim said in a statement. “Let’s keep this party going!”

“Pray for Me” is a tender slow-tempo song dealing with the dangers of losing a loved one to police brutality. After Kim’s emotional verse, the song revs up with Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild’s features.

Lil’ Kim released the music video for “Go Awff” this past April, directed by Damien Sandoval. The song features a sample of the xx’s “Dangerous.”

Next week, Lil’ Kim will be presented with the “I AM HIP HOP” Award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, airing October 8th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.