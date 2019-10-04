Lil’ Kim Announces New Release Date for Album ‘9,’ Shares ‘Pray for Me’ with Rick Ross, Musiq Soulchild

Lil’ Kim has announced a new release date for her delayed album 9; the record is now set to come out Friday, October 11th. It will be her first album in over 14 years.

Along with the news, Kim also shared the single “Pray for Me,” featuring Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild. The album will include the new song as well as her previously released tracks “Found You,” featuring O.T. Genasis and City Girls’ Yung Miami, and “Go Awff.”

“I’m so proud of this album and I thank my fans for their continued support,” Kim said in a statement. “Let’s keep this party going!”

“Pray for Me” is a tender slow-tempo song dealing with the dangers of losing a loved one to police brutality. After Kim’s emotional verse, the song revs up with Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild’s features.

Lil’ Kim released the music video for “Go Awff” this past April, directed by Damien Sandoval. The song features a sample of the xx’s “Dangerous.”

Next week, Lil’ Kim will be presented with the “I AM HIP HOP” Award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, airing October 8th at 8:00 p.m. ET.