Watch Lil Kim’s Career-Spanning Performance at BET Hip Hop Awards

After being awarded the I Am Hip Hop Award by Rick Ross at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, Lil Kim closed out the show with a medley of some of her most memorable songs. The rapper was joined by O.T. Gensis, Musiq Soulchild and Junior M.A.F.I.A.

In the performance, Lil Kim opens up with “Lighters Up,” from her album The Naked Truth. During the medley, she also takes on Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Player’s Anthem” and her verse on Puff Daddy’s “It’s All About The Benjamins.”

During her acceptance speech for the I Am Hip Hop Award Lil Kim thanked several people, including Biggie. “I don’t know if ya’ll know what it’s like to have an angel following you all the time, but that’s Biggie,” she said. “I’m gonna always love him and I’m gonna always ride for him. I don’t play about him. That’s just what it is: Brooklyn.”

Lil Kim will release her next album, 9, on October 11th. It will be her first in over 14 years. Last week she shared a track off the album, “Pray for Me,” featuring Rick Ross and Musiq Soulchild. The album will also include her previously released tracks “Found You,” featuring O.T. Genasis and City Girls’ Yung Miami, and “Go Awff.” “I’m so proud of this album and I thank my fans for their continued support,” Kim said in a statement. “Let’s keep this party going!”