Lil Kim Announces First New Album in 14 Years

Lil Kim will drop a new album on May 17. The rapper announced via Twitter that her latest full-length, which will be her fifth LP and first in 14 years, is titled 9. The music video for the album’s single, “Go Awff,” is expected Friday.

Drip Too Hard 💧 | #GoAwff Video out Friday 🎥 | New Album “9” drops May 17th 💿 pic.twitter.com/FjPM47dEbo — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) March 26, 2019

Lil Kim’s last album, The Naked Truth, came out in 2005 and she has continued releasing mixtapes in the years since. Her most recent, Lil Kim Season, arrived in 2016. “Go Awff,” which featured a sample of The xx’s “Dangerous,” dropped last month. The new album was originally expected last year after the rapper kicked off the release with a track called “Nasty One.”

Missy Elliott offered her support when Lil Kim announced 9. “Congratulations sis,” her fellow rapper wrote on Twitter. “Can’t wait.” There’s no news on the album’s tracklist or potential collaborations yet.

Earlier this year Lil Kim congratulated Cardi B on winning Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The rapper tweeted, “Thank U Jesus!!!! Look at God 🙌 Congratulations boo @iamcardib you deserve it!! So happy for you ❤️ #GRAMMYs.”