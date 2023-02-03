Lil Keed’s Mother Shares New Song ‘Long Way to Go’

Tonnie “HoodMama” Woods-Reed, the mother of the Lil Keed, shared a new song from her son who died at the age of 24. The track “Long Way to Go” is the first single to be released after the Atlanta rapper’s death last May.

In a statement earlier this week, Lil Keed’s mother said that before he died, her son was “hard at work” on a new album, Keed Talk to ’Em 2. “As much as he was a great father, son, and friend—he was also an artist who (thanks to many of you) lived and continues to live through his music,” she wrote. “With that being said, the time has come to share some of our last pieces of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single, ‘Long Way to Go.’ This song holds a special place in my heart and as you guys will see it will reflect on many aspects of Keed’s journey here on Earth.”

The rising rapper emerged out of the Atlanta hip-hop scene beginning in 2018 thanks to a string of mixtapes including Keed Talk to ‘Em and his Trapped in Cleveland series. The following year, after signing with YSL Records, Lil Keed completed his debut album Long Live Mexico, which featured artists like Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, and Gunna.

In 2020, Lil Keed released the collaborative mixtape A-Team with his brother Lil Gotit and fellow Atlantans Lil Yachty and Zaytoven.

His brother first announced on social media that the rapper born Raqhid Render had died. Lil Keed's cause of death was attributed to natural causes as a result of eosinophilia, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed, according to People.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries,” Lil Gotit wrote on Instagram with a photo of the two brothers.

Lil Keed’s death came just days after federal prosecutors filed a 56-count RICO indictment against Young Stoner/Slime Life (YSL) Records. Lil Keed was not among those named in the indictment.