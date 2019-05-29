Hear Lil Uzi Vert, YNW Melly ‘Pull Up’ With Lil Keed on New Song

Rising Atlanta rapper Lil Keed unveiled a thumping new collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert and YNW Melly, “Pull Up,” released via Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment.

Produced by Producer 20 and JetsonMade, “Pull Up” boasts a metronomic bounce of heavy bass, trap drums and synth throbs, all of which are tied together by a twisting flute loop. Lil Keed holds the song together with a brash and boastful hook, while Uzi and YNW Melly unspool verses in their mesmerizing sing-song flows.

“Pull Up” is notably just one of a few songs that have featured YNW Melly since the rapper was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in February (his other offerings include collaborations with A1gento and Yung Bans). Melly — real name Jamell Demons — has pleaded not guilty, while the State of Florida plans to seek the death penalty against him.

The charges stem from the October 2018 shooting of Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Police allege that Demons conspired with Cortlen Henry to make it seem like Williams and Thomas Jr. were killed in a drive-by shooting. The police believe Henry was the driver of the car, while Demons shot the two men.

As for Lil Keed, the rapper is reportedly prepping a new project, Long Live Mexico, that will follow his 2018 mixtape, Keed Talk to ‘Em. “Pull Up” follows previously released tracks “Oh My God” and “Proud of Me,” which features Young Thug.

Lil Uzi Vert, meanwhile, released a pair of new songs, “That’s a Rack” and “Sanguine Dream” in April. The release followed a late March “leak” of another track, “Free Uzi,” which arrived amidst alleged trouble between Uzi and his label, Atlantic Records.