Lil Keed’s First Posthumous LP ‘Keed Talk to ‘Em 2’ Arriving This Month

Nearly a year after the death of Lil Keed, his label YSL Records has detailed the rapper’s first posthumous LP.

Keed Talk to ‘Em 2, the sequel to the Atlanta rapper’s 2018 mixtape, arrives March 17 and features guests like Young Thug, Big Sean, Cordae, Nav, and Keed’s brother Lil Gotit.

Ahead of the album’s release, YSL has dropped the second single, “Self Employed,” accompanied by a video filmed before Lil Keed’s May 13, 2022, death at the age of 24.

In February, Lil Keed’s mother said in a statement that her son was “hard at work” on Keed Talk to ‘Em 2 at the time of his death and shared the album’s first single, “Long Way to Go.”

“As much as he was a great father, son, and friend—he was also an artist who (thanks to many of you) lived and continues to live through his music,” she wrote. “With that being said, the time has come to share some of our last pieces of Keed with you all starting with the release of his first single, ‘Long Way to Go.’ This song holds a special place in my heart and as you guys will see it will reflect on many aspects of Keed’s journey here on Earth.”

The rising rapper, born Raqhid Render, emerged out of the Atlanta hip-hop scene beginning in 2018 thanks to a string of mixtapes, including Keed Talk to ‘Em and his Trapped in Cleveland series. The following year, after signing with YSL Records, Lil Keed completed his debut album Long Live Mexico, which featured artists like Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, and Gunna.

Keed’s cause of death was attributed to natural causes due to eosinophilia, the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner confirmed at the time.

Lil Keed died just days after federal prosecutors filed a 56-count RICO indictment against Young Stoner/Slime Life (YSL) Records. Lil Keed was not among those named in the indictment. Trending Tucker Carlson on Trump: ‘I Hate Him Passionately’ Gang Members Hold Positions at ‘Highest Levels’ of LA Sheriff’s Department, Investigation Reveals GloRilla Concert Venue Was Known Locally as a ‘Death Trap.' Now It’s Actually Become One Michael Flynn Is Suing The Government for $50 Million

Keed Talk to ’Em 2 Track List

1 Go See

2 Bags to the Sky

3 Muso Kuso [ft. Nav]

4 SRT [ft. Lil Gotit]

5 Hottest [ft. Big Sean]

6 Feelings Changed

7 Get Money

8 Think About It

9 Long Way to Go

10 Can’t Fall Victim [ft. KayCyy]

11 All I Wanna Know [ft. Young Thug]

12 Lost My Trust [ft. Cordae]

13 Hitman

14 Betty Boop [ft. Karlae]

15 Off Land [ft. Lil Jairmy]

16 Big Bag [ft. Young Thug and Dolly White]

17 Kick Back [ft. Lil Gotit and StickBaby]

18 Self Employed

19 Love Me Again

20 Thank You Lord