Lil Jon Parties With Late Rapper Mac Dre in New Song ‘Ain’t No Tellin”

Lil Jon released a new single, “Ain’t No Tellin’,” featuring the vocals of late rapper Mac Dre. “For me, I put Mac Dre right up there with Biggie & Pac as legends who have since passed on,” said Lil Jon. “I’m humbled beyond words that Mac Dre’s mother has entrusted me with this opportunity and access to master tapes [of his voice].”

Mac Dre’s mother, Ms. Mac Wanda, gave Lil Jon her blessing to use her son’s vocals on the track. “I’m more than excited for this record to come out. I’m grateful to Lil Jon and emotional about it as well,” she said. “I’m a Lil Jon fan, and my son was a Lil Jon fan, so when he respectfully approached me about this idea there was no way I was going to say no to him.”

The vocals for “Ain’t No Tellin'” are sourced from a 1996 recording that Mac Dre completed with Bay Area producer/rapper Da’unda’dogg, and that were to appear on a Too $hort compilation before being scrapped. According to Lil Jon, the song’s beat (produced by frequent collaborator Kronic) was originally intended for a Janet Jackson remix that was never released.

Lil Jon previously released a crunk-infused Christmas song last December. He’s teased collaborations with Tyga, Chris Brown, DJ Mustard and Light Skin Keisha that are scheduled for release this year.