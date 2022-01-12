Lil Durk Plots ‘7220’ Tour in Support of Upcoming Album

Lil Durk will hit the road this spring for a North American tour in support of his upcoming album, 7220.

The 17-city trek will launch April 8 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix and include stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, New York, St. Louis, and more before wrapping May 2 with a hometown show at the United Center in Chicago. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Lil Durk first teased 7220 on social media last November, although has yet to share any additional details like a tracklist, features, or release date. 7220 will mark Durk’s first solo effort since his 2020 album, The Voice, although last June he and DaBaby released a collaborative album, The Voice of the Heroes.

The Chicago rapper also stayed busy last year with a run of singles and collaborations: He popped up on songs with Kanye West, H.E.R., Summer Walker, and DJ Khaled, while also dropping solo tracks like “Lion Eyes,” “Pissed Me Off,” and “Love You Too” with Kehlani. Most notably, back in November Durk released “Broadway Girls,” a collaboration with Morgan Wallen, which marked the country artist’s first major release since he was caught on video using a racist slur in early 2021.

Lil Durk Tour Dates

April 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

April 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theatre

April 10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

April 13 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 15 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

April 16 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

April 18 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

April 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

April 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

April 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

April 23 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

April 24 – New York, NY @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

April 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center

April 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

April 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 2 – Chicago, IL @ United Center