Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break to Focus on His Health After Pyrotechnic Blast Injury at Lollapalooza

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” the rapper wrote. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans”

By

Lil Durk performs on day three of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)Lil Durk performs on day three of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lil Durk performs on day three of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Lil Durk is taking some time to recover after he suffered an injury during his 2022 Lollapalooza set over the weekend.

The rapper shared an update on his health after he was hit in the face by two quick blasts from onstage pyrotechnics while performing his Pooh Shiesty collaboration “Back in Blood.” In his Instagram post, Lil Durk is shown sitting in a hospital room with a large bandage on his eye.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” the rapper wrote.

In a fan-captured video of the incident, Lil Durk is seen walking across the stage before being struck directly in the face by the blast. The music then cuts off as the rapper takes a few steps backward and covers his face with his white T-shirt.

“Woah, you alright, bro?” his DJ can be heard asking as the rapper stumbled and wiped his eyes. “That one came a little close. That didn’t look like it shot straight up. That looked like it shot in a different direction.”

The rapper finished out his performance despite the incident, adding in his Instagram post: “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

A representative for Lil Durk did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Lil Durk’s Lollapalooza appearance marked something of a hometown show for the South Side native. And aside from the rapper’s own injury, the set was paused multiple times to ensure the packed crowd remained safe and maintained breathing room.

In This Article: Lil Durk

